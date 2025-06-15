Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. Sells 2,200 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $155,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $158,532.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $154,484.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of CORT opened at $70.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.19. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

