Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Timothy Rolph Sells 2,358 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Rolph sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $127,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,037,602. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $668,625.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Timothy Rolph sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $542,875.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Timothy Rolph sold 6,250 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $256,437.50.

On Monday, April 7th, Timothy Rolph sold 6,250 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $224,250.00.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.91. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 58,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after buying an additional 100,769 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

