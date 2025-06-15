Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CAO Christopher Paul German Sells 2,069 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CAO Christopher Paul German sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $139,016.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,921.91. The trade was a 52.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Paul German also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Christopher Paul German sold 344 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $18,655.12.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $69.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

