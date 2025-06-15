Insider Selling: Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Director Sells $101,700.00 in Stock

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,907.38. This represents a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Remitly Global Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ RELY opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 0.18.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Institutional Trading of Remitly Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

