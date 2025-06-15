Sustainable Capital Ltd Sells 33,100 Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 33,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$114,195.00.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 12,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total value of C$44,825.60.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 27,100 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$93,495.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 20,400 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$70,439.16.

On Monday, June 2nd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 5,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total value of C$20,300.00.

On Thursday, May 29th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 2,100 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total value of C$7,602.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 4,000 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total value of C$14,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 14,100 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.61, for a total value of C$50,950.35.

On Monday, May 26th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 89,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$330,427.86.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 421,200 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$1,495,260.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,500 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total value of C$86,010.00.

Geodrill Price Performance

Shares of Geodrill stock opened at C$3.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. Geodrill Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.97 and a twelve month high of C$3.80.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

