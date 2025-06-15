Everpar Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Everpar Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of REGN opened at $529.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

