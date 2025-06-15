Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases 4,062 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,749,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after purchasing an additional 131,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,599,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,319,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 644,976 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCV opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

