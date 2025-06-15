Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total transaction of $67,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,647.26. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $140,045.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,416.09. This represents a 23.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $185.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $159.64 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.12.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.33 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

