Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 564 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $237.99 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.82 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.