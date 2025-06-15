Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nextracker from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Nextracker from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 69,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $4,162,019.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,634.40. This represents a 28.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $333,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 219,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,395. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,672 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,536. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,624,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nextracker by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Nextracker by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 437,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 71,842 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXT opened at $60.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.39. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

