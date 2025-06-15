CVA Family Office LLC Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $257.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $279.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 24.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

