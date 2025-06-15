Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 48,900 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,524,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,773,658.97. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 649,267 shares of company stock worth $3,406,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 4.7%

NYSE JELD opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $326.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.69.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

