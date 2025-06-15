Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $128,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.2%

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $236.94 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.85 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.93%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

