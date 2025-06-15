Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 48,303.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 74,870 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

NYSE UP opened at $1.34 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.38.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 39.97% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

