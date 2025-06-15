Goldstone Financial Group LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,712,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 54,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.92. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

