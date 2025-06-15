Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 394 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,311,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,793,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $405.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

