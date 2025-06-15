Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

BSCP stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

