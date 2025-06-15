CRA Financial Services LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 60.1% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

