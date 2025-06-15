UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $6.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UWMC. UBS Group raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get UWM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UWMC

Institutional Trading of UWM

UWM Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in UWM by 101.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 135.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.70. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. UWM’s payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

About UWM

(Get Free Report

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.