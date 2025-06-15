UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $6.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.86.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on UWMC. UBS Group raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.
NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.70. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. UWM’s payout ratio is currently -307.69%.
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
