Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after buying an additional 161,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,830,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $544,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.65.

PWR stock opened at $357.86 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.61 and its 200 day moving average is $304.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

