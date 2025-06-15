CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of VB stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

