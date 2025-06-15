Everpar Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 368,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 212,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.56. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $160.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

