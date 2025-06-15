New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 12444977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGD. New Street Research set a $3.90 target price on New Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.40 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.60 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Gold by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,146,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New Gold by 16.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,761,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,732 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 23.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,149,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,895 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 64.4% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 10,687,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,703,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,285 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

