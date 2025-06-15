Dover Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 680.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCDL. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NCDL opened at $16.18 on Friday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $813.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.01 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mat Linett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at $133,170.80. This trade represents a 55.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Miranda bought 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $48,655.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,103 shares in the company, valued at $48,655.04. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,337 shares of company stock valued at $345,445. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.