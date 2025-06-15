Short Interest in CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Decreases By 43.1%

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the May 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.5 days.
CVS Group Stock Performance
CVSGF stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. CVS Group has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $17.40.
About CVS Group
