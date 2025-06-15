Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Shares Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 4,510,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 1,143,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ostin Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Ostin Technology Group
Ostin Technology Group Price Performance
Ostin Technology Group Company Profile
Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ostin Technology Group
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for Ostin Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ostin Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.