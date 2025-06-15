Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Shares Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 4,510,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 1,143,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ostin Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

