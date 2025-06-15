NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Short Interest Update

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NXG opened at $49.96 on Friday. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 12.99%. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -2,925.00%.
Institutional Trading of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund
About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.