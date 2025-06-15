NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Short Interest Update

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXG opened at $49.96 on Friday. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 12.99%. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -2,925.00%.

Institutional Trading of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 58.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

