Everpar Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $816,392.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,353,416.32. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,564. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $143.88 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.24.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

