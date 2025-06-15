Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $18.48. Redwire shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 1,206,676 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

Redwire Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.53.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redwire by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Redwire by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Redwire by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Redwire by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

