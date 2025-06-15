First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

