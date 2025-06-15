New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 3,448,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,199,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NFE. Citigroup decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

The stock has a market capitalization of $750.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.