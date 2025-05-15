Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 75,146 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 84,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,146,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,202,000 after buying an additional 3,206,506 shares in the last quarter. Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 509.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 513,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

A number of research firms have commented on VOD. Bank of America cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

