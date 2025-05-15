Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific stock on April 8th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on 4/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 3/19/2025.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of TMO opened at $407.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.75 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

