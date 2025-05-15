Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on THC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC stock opened at $159.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.25. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,549,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 348.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,962,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $190,819,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 692.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,162,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.