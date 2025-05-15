Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

MSEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middlesex Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $244,223.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,325.60. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 771.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Middlesex Water by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 1,006.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

