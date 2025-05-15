Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 501.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 779.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.