Angus Middleton Buys 400,000 Shares of Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX:KZR) Stock

Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX:KZR – Get Free Report) insider Angus Middleton acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,000.00 ($21,935.48).

Angus Middleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Angus Middleton acquired 1,100,000 shares of Kalamazoo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,100.00 ($64,580.65).

Kalamazoo Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Kalamazoo Resources Company Profile

Kalamazoo Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral projects in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

