iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners reiterated their market perform rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Leerink Partners currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITOS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $290.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.39.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.