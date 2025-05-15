1,900 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Wolfe Research cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus set a $680.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.12.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $675.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $718.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $600.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $646.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

