Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Takes $780,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 83,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,873,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE SPG opened at $161.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

