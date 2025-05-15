Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Rio Tinto Group stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

NYSE:RIO opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.09. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $2.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,604,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,035,319,000 after acquiring an additional 76,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $502,787,000 after acquiring an additional 326,661 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 77,150.0% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 7,416,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $445,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,115,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,841,000 after acquiring an additional 70,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,510,000 after acquiring an additional 490,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

