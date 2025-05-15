JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

JELD has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $339.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.25 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,400. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,250,853 shares in the company, valued at $56,448,633.78. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 864,404 shares of company stock worth $4,662,392. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 220,815 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 477,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 83,203 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

