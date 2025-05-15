Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,442 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day moving average is $143.40. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $238.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.30.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

