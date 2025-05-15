Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Shares

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in UniCredit stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.
Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 4/21/2025.
UniCredit Stock Performance
UNCRY opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. UniCredit S.p.A. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $31.46.
About Representative Westerman
Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.
UniCredit Company Profile
UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.
