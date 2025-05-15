FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $206.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.33.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 155.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5,511.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.41. FirstService has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $197.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. FirstService had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

