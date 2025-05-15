Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Euronet Worldwide worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,072,000. Voss Capital LP grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 55,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.1%

EEFT stock opened at $110.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.