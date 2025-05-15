Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 13,706 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,706 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of QCR worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in QCR by 148.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at $3,755,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in QCR by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QCR news, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $46,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $31,415.20. This represents a 59.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $64,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,235.92. This represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of QCR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

QCR Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.80. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $96.08.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.01 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

