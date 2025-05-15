229,369 Shares in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 229,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Nurix Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 789,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 235,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 940,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 79,684 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $730.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $38,835.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,434. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,438 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $28,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,103. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,838 shares of company stock valued at $221,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

