Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 637,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $28,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Helios Technologies by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

