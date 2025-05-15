Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Bruker by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 1,093.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

